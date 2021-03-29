Sugarcane Trucks Plying Murram Roads in Luwero Worries Residents

In short
Abubaker Ssematimba, the LC 3 Chairman of Kikyusa sub-county says that the trucks carry heavy loads leading to damage of culverts along the roads, which were meant for light vehicles.
Sugarcane Trucks Plying Murram Roads in Luwero Worries Residents29 Mar 2021, 17:34 Comments 223 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
A sugarcane truck parked in Luwero town. Several trucks now pass through murram roads in Luwero district so as to dodge traffic jam in Kampala city
Tagged with: accidents damage of the culverts sugarcane trucks
Mentioned: Uganda National Road Authority
