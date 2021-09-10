Suicide Attempts on the Rise in the Country-MOH

In short
Dr Hafsa Lukwata, the assistant commissioner in charge of mental health at the Ministry of Health says that they have received many reports of persons who have attempted to take their own lives due to COVID-19. However, she adds that the data is not conclusive and may not give a complete picture of what the situation looks like in the country.
Suicide Attempts on the Rise in the Country-MOH10 Sep 2021, 11:15 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Suicide in Uganda World Suicide Prevention Day
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.