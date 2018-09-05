In short
We know that the form of executions has changed so theyre hiding the bodies there is every reason to believe that in a large number of cases, they are ending up dead, said Franoise Hampson, a member of the UN panel.
Summary Executions, Hate Speech Rife in Burundi – Report
Doudou Diène, President of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi. Login to license this image from 1$.
