Police Constables Skip Court for Second Time

In short
Sam Omara, the Field Force Unit Administrator told URN that the police management has already directed the constable to appear before court and cant go on following them.
Police Constables Skip Court for Second Time14 Jan 2019, 17:56 Comments 187 Views Buikwe, Uganda Court Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: kigaya golomola land manslaughter police officers charged shot dead
Mentioned: a widow uganda police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.