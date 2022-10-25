Suppliers for Bunyoro Oil Works Worried over EU Resolution on EACOP

In short
According to the suppliers, already they had started reaping big by supplying the oil and gas sector and therefore suspending the East African crude Oil Pipeline -EACOP for a year will make them lose a lot. Some of the suppliers are offering transport, hotel, medical and food services to the oil companies.
Shipments of drilling rig to the Kingfisher oil fields. Local suppliers in the Bunyoro region are worried over decision taken by EU Parliament to stay EACOP Project for a year.
