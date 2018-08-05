Support Persons To Become Priests - Bishop Zziwa

In short
While leading the holly Mass, The Kiyinda-Mityana Diosecan Bishop Anthony Zziwa has called faithful to always support the priests in formation at different levels from the day they think of becoming priests in the catholic church.
Support Persons To Become Priests - Bishop Zziwa5 Aug 2018, 10:26 Comments 139 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: priests in formation faithful ordained
Mentioned: kiyinda-mityana diosece bishop anthony zziwa
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.