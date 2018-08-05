Christopher Kisekka
10:26

Support Persons To Become Priests - Bishop Zziwa

5 Aug 2018, 10:26 Comments 139 Views Mityana, Uganda Religion Report
Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa Christopher Kisekka

While leading the holly Mass, The Kiyinda-Mityana Diosecan Bishop Anthony Zziwa has called faithful to always support the priests in formation at different levels from the day they think of becoming priests in the catholic church.

 

