Support Staff Give Makerere Council 30 Days to Respond to Complaints of Unfair Employment Systems

According to Twesigye, support staffs are concerned that their colleagues in administration and academic have previously benefited from affirmative action aimed at promoting staffs from one level to another but this privilege has failed to trickle down to support staff.
Support Staff Give Makerere Council 30 Days to Respond to Complaints of Unfair Employment Systems16 Aug 2018, 06:58 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
NUEI Makerere Chapter members voting at Makerere University today Login to license this image from 1$.
