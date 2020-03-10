Kukunda Judith
17:55

Supreme Court Adjourns Age Limit Review Case

10 Mar 2020, 17:53 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Politics Report

In short
Both Mabirizi and the Attorney General's representative Principal State Attorney Wanyama Kodoli said they will be in the East African Court of Justice to handle a related case adding that they will be unavailable which forced the Judge to push it to the next convenient session.

 

