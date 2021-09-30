Kukunda Judith
Supreme Court Asked to Dismiss Gov’ts Appeal Against Civilians' Military Trials

30 Sep 2021, 18:07 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Kabaziguruka's lawyer Caleb Alaka together with the former Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana in Supreme Court

"The DPP is an independent office unlike the military which is subject to direction, so Interference with that office through military prosecution destroys the root of our constitutional democracy and offends the right to a fair hearing which doesn't begin with court but the decision making process on whether and how to prosecute," said Alaka.

 

