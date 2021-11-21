Kukunda Judith
Supreme Court Dismisses Basajjabalaba’s Appeal, Okays Trial On Tax Evasion Charges

21 Nov 2021, 13:15 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Lady Justice Dr Esther kisakye.

In short
Considering the precedents of the Supreme Court, the Judges further ruled that neither the interest of justice nor public policy would demand that a decision of five Judges be invalidated because some of the Judges who passed the same ceased to be members of the court before the decision was pronounced

 

