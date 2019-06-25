Kukunda Judith
Supreme Court Dismisses Electoral Reforms Petition Top story

25 Jun 2019
The Counsels at the Supreme Court waiting for the Verdict to be delivered

In short
It stemmed from orders issued by the Supreme Court on electoral reforms in its judgment on the 2016 Amama Mbabazi Presidential election petition. In its judgment, the panel of nine Supreme Court judges led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe directed the Attorney General to implement ten orders so as to improve electoral democracy in the country.

 

