In short
On Friday, a seven member Panel of Supreme Court Justices led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe dismissed Mabirizis application citing that he filed a lengthy and an argumentative affidavit of 264 paragraphs which was unnecessary.
Supreme Court Dismisses Male Mabirizi's Application14 Dec 2018, 19:15 Comments 138 Views Court Report
Male Mabirizi offloading some of his Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.