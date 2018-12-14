Kukunda Judith
19:18

Supreme Court Dismisses Male Mabirizi's Application

14 Dec 2018, 19:15 Comments 138 Views Court Report
Male Mabirizi offloading some of his Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Kukunda Judith

Male Mabirizi offloading some of his Documents at the Supreme Court in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
On Friday, a seven member Panel of Supreme Court Justices led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe dismissed Mabirizis application citing that he filed a lengthy and an argumentative affidavit of 264 paragraphs which was unnecessary.

 

Tagged with: age limit
Mentioned: male mabirizi kiwanuka chief justice bart katureebe

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.