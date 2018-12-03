In short
Kulata is accused of illegally registering plots of land worth 11 billion Shillings in the names of Kikonyogo Investments Ltd, a company which was not the legitimate proprietor. The land measuring about 300 acres in Wakiso district was believed to belong to M/S Lakeside City Limited and owned by the Damani family of Asian origin.
Supreme Court Endorses Clears Trial Against Sarah Kulata
