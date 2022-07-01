Supreme Court Gives Final Order Reverting Crane Bank to Sudhir

In short
The decision made on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Professor Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza follows a disagreement that has been on for six months between the Bank of Uganda and Sudhir Ruparelia on whether the final order that needs to be enforced should also reflect that the bank is reverted back to the businessman.
Supreme Court Gives Final Order Reverting Crane Bank to Sudhir1 Jul 2022, 19:17 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.