Presidential Election Petition Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Timelines Top story

11 Feb 2021, 15:18 Comments 273 Views Court Updates
Kyagulanyi's lawyer Sseggona talking to the head of the bar Attorney General William Byaruhanga as other advocates look on.

In short
Sseggona informed court that they had not met the respondents to frame the issues because some of their witnesses went missing until Wednesday evening when they received a call that they had been dumped in Mbarara city. As a result, Sseggona asked for an adjournment, saying that they were unable to meet to frame the issues before they present them to the justices.

 

