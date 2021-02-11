In short
Sseggona informed court that they had not met the respondents to frame the issues because some of their witnesses went missing until Wednesday evening when they received a call that they had been dumped in Mbarara city. As a result, Sseggona asked for an adjournment, saying that they were unable to meet to frame the issues before they present them to the justices.
Presidential Election Petition Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Timelines Top story11 Feb 2021, 15:18 Comments 273 Views Court Updates
Kyagulanyi's lawyer Sseggona talking to the head of the bar Attorney General William Byaruhanga as other advocates look on.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.