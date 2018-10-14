Supreme Court Judge Decries Criticism of Judicial Officers

In short
Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo the Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda contends that majority of the public tends to critique what they have not read.
Supreme Court Judge Decries Criticism of Judicial Officers14 Oct 2018, 13:33 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Supreme Court judge, Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza delivering her key note address at Makerere University on Mak Law School at 50 Login to license this image from 1$.
