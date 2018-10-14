Davidson Ndyabahika
13:33

Supreme Court Judge Decries Criticism of Judicial Officers

14 Oct 2018, 13:33 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Supreme Court judge, Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza delivering her key note address at Makerere University on Mak Law School at 50 Davidson Ndyabahika

Supreme Court judge, Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza delivering her key note address at Makerere University on Mak Law School at 50 Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo the Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda contends that majority of the public tends to critique what they have not read.

 

Tagged with: supreme court judge
Mentioned: supreme court the judiciary of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.