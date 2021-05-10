Justice Kisakye Flies Abroad for Medical Check Up

In short
According to the Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani, Kisakye sought permission from Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to go for the check-up in a country he didn't specify and permission was granted.
Justice Kisakye Flies Abroad for Medical Check Up10 May 2021, 07:54 Comments 368 Views Kyebando - Kisalosalo Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Kisakye Justice Esther Kisakye eye surgery
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.