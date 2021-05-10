Kukunda Judith
Justice Kisakye Flies Abroad for Medical Check Up

10 May 2021
Lady Justice Dr Esther kisakye.

Lady Justice Dr Esther kisakye.

According to the Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani, Kisakye sought permission from Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to go for the check-up in a country he didn't specify and permission was granted.

 

