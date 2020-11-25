In short
Even when he was asked to defend himself for use of abusive language in his petition, Ssebadduka appeared in person before the Justices led by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo and abused them terribly and they looked on in surprise with no words to tell him until they made a decision today to jail him.
Supreme Court Justices Sentence Man to 3 Years For Abusing Them
25 Nov 2020
Kampala, Uganda
