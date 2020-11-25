Hafitha Issa
20:13

Supreme Court Justices Sentence Man to 3 Years For Abusing Them

25 Nov 2020, 20:08 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Human rights Report
Isaac Ssebadduka

Isaac Ssebadduka

In short
Even when he was asked to defend himself for use of abusive language in his petition, Ssebadduka appeared in person before the Justices led by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo and abused them terribly and they looked on in surprise with no words to tell him until they made a decision today to jail him.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.