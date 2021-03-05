In short
The respondents asked court to condemn Kyagulanyi to costs basing on his behavior including uttering out falsehoods, attacking the judicial officers, discussing issues before court through the media; and threatening to take his petition through the public court which they referred to as a mockery to the independence of the Judiciary among others.
Supreme Court Okays Withdrawal of Kyagulanyi's Presidential Election Petition
5 Mar 2021
Kampala, Uganda
In short
