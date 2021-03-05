Kukunda Judith
13:58

Supreme Court Okays Withdrawal of Kyagulanyi's Presidential Election Petition

5 Mar 2021, 13:47 Comments 281 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

In short
The respondents asked court to condemn Kyagulanyi to costs basing on his behavior including uttering out falsehoods, attacking the judicial officers, discussing issues before court through the media; and threatening to take his petition through the public court which they referred to as a mockery to the independence of the Judiciary among others.

 

Tagged with: Presidential Election Petition  2021 Supreme court kyagulanyi Withdraws  petition

