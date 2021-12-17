In short
Small Claims are cases whose subject value does not exceed 10 million shillings and such matters are heard before Grade One Magistrates and both the person with a complaint and the one being sued were all previously representing themselves, until the October 5th 2021 unanimous decision by the Constitutional Court which paved way for the lawyers to participate in such proceedings.
Supreme Court Orders for Written Submissions over Govt's Small Claims Application17 Dec 2021, 19:29 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.