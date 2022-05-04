Kukunda Judith
Supreme Court Resumes Normal Business After Recent Fire Outbreak

4 May 2022
The Supreme Court door is open ,one of the indicators that business has resumed.

In short
However, after climbing the stairs upto where the fire broke from , the smell from the Chief Justice's Chambers welcomes you from the Court Hall, smelling as if it's still fresh. There are cleaners using liquid detergents and machines connected into electricity from the Supreme Court Library to wove the smell off from the third floor.

 

