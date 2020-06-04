In short
In a majority judgment of six to one judges delivered this morning, the Justices noted that Electoral Commission and the Government are most likely to suffer irreparable loss if the judgment is executed since they have shown exceptional circumstances to that effect.
Supreme Court Stays Ejection of Legislators from New Municipalities
Lawyer for Electoral Commission Eric Sabiiti, Constitutional Law don Wandera Ogalo and Ben Wacha waiting for the court to start.
In short
