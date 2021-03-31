In short
The panel of five Supreme Court Justices led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in their ruling agreed with the applicants and issued an interim order staying the decision of the Constitutional Court. According to Justice Paul Mugamba who read the decision on behalf of the panel, the order will remain in force until the determination of the substantive application or any other order.
Supreme Court Stays Execution of Orders in Kasango's Petition31 Mar 2021, 14:34 Comments 89 Views Court Updates
The Director in Charge of Civil Litigation Christine Kahwa presenting the government interests in Court.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.