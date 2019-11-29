In short

Jamwa was first handed the sentence in 2011 by the then Anti-Corruption Court Judge John Bosco Katutsi for having sold NSSF treasury Bonds to Crane Bank before maturity on October 4, 2007. However, he appealed the conviction and the sentence before the Court of Appeal, where it was upheld by a Panel of three Judges; Steven Kavuma, Kenneth Kakuru and Apio Aweri.