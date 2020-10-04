Surcharge Discouraging Use of Electronic Payment Cards - Operators

In short
Points of Sale and merchants, mainly supermarkets, are the main culprits in imposing the surcharge, which the card operators and vendors say is not necessary, but only adds to the cost of using the cards.
Surcharge Discouraging Use of Electronic Payment Cards - Operators4 Oct 2020, 16:31 Comments 110 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Points of Sale cashless economy electronic payments surcharge
Mentioned: Absa Bank Uganda Visa uganda bankers association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.