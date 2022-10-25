Fred Kayongo Male
Survey Reveals Presence of Tsetse Flies in the Country

25 Oct 2022

Stephen Byantware Tibeijuka, the commissioner for crop protection in the ministry of Agriculture told journalists at the government-owned Media Center on Tuesday that they have observed tsetse flies in the Southeastern part of Uganda, which has now spread to the Islands of Kalangala.

 

