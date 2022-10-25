Survey Reveals Presence of Tsetse Flies in the Country

In short
Stephen Byantware Tibeijuka, the commissioner for crop protection in the ministry of Agriculture told journalists at the government-owned Media Center on Tuesday that they have observed tsetse flies in the Southeastern part of Uganda, which has now spread to the Islands of Kalangala.
Survey Reveals Presence of Tsetse Flies in the Country25 Oct 2022, 19:14 Comments 288 Views Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.