John Omoding
12:22

Surviving Siamese Twin Out of Danger-Medics

21 Apr 2021, 12:18 Comments 203 Views Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Soroti- Dokolo Rd, Soroti, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Soroti Medics have cleared that the conjoined twin has recovered from heart injection as the holes that had developed in the heart have healed.

 

