Surviving Siamese Twin Out of Danger-Medics

In short
Soroti Medics have cleared that the conjoined twin has recovered from heart injection as the holes that had developed in the heart have healed.
Surviving Siamese Twin Out of Danger-Medics21 Apr 2021, 12:18 Comments 203 Views Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Soroti- Dokolo Rd, Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: conjoined twin survives heart problem life out of danger soroti declare the child is ok the holes in the heart have healed
Mentioned: conjoined twin
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.