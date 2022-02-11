Survivors of Lwengo Machete Attacks Sleep in Pigsty Seven Months Later

In short
Bukenya, aged 37 years and a father of eight children has for the last seven months been accommodating his family in a shanty pigsty after their house was burnt down by the thugs.
Survivors of Lwengo Machete Attacks Sleep in Pigsty Seven Months Later11 Feb 2022, 09:35 Comments 114 Views Lwengo, Uganda Lifestyle Feature
In short
Tagged with: Lwengo Machete Attack Survivors of Machete Attacks
Mentioned: Office of the President
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.