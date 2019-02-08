Dear Jeanne
07:56

Susan Magara Murder Suspect Withdraws Objection to Extradition

8 Feb 2019, 07:24 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Relatives mourn for Susan Magara after she was murdered. Dear Jeanne

Relatives mourn for Susan Magara after she was murdered. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Agaba is accused of masterminding and receiving a ransom of 700 million Shillings from the Kidnap of Susan Magara who was kidnapped on February 7, 2018, on Kabaka Anjagala road and killed after three weeks. Her body dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjansi.

 

Tagged with: investigation kidnapper murder custody investigator repatriation
Mentioned: patrick agaba south africa suzan magara yakoob byansi patrick kasaija

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.