Susan Magara Murder Suspect Withdraws Objection to Extradition

In short

Agaba is accused of masterminding and receiving a ransom of 700 million Shillings from the Kidnap of Susan Magara who was kidnapped on February 7, 2018, on Kabaka Anjagala road and killed after three weeks. Her body dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjansi.