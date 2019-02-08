Susan Magara Murder Suspect Withdraws Objection to Extradition

In short
Agaba is accused of masterminding and receiving a ransom of 700 million Shillings from the Kidnap of Susan Magara who was kidnapped on February 7, 2018, on Kabaka Anjagala road and killed after three weeks. Her body dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjansi.
Susan Magara Murder Suspect Withdraws Objection to Extradition8 Feb 2019, 07:24 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Relatives mourn for Susan Magara after she was murdered. Login to license this image from 1$.
