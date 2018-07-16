Kukunda Judith
20:54

Ghetto TV Founder Arshburg Kato Granted Bail

16 Jul 2018, 20:54 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Court Analysis
Ashiraf Katto Kukunda Judith

Ashiraf Katto Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The prosecution alleges that on May 24, 2018, Kato, a resident of Makindye Stella Zone, broadcast nude pictures of Lillian Rukundo, a mass communication student of Uganda Christian University. The prosecution further alleges that Kato posted Rukundos nude pictures with intentions of persuading the viewers sexually.

 

Tagged with: arshburg lillian rukundo
Mentioned: ghetto tv

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.