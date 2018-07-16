In short
The prosecution alleges that on May 24, 2018, Kato, a resident of Makindye Stella Zone, broadcast nude pictures of Lillian Rukundo, a mass communication student of Uganda Christian University. The prosecution further alleges that Kato posted Rukundos nude pictures with intentions of persuading the viewers sexually.
Ghetto TV Founder Arshburg Kato Granted Bail
