Dear Jeanne
16:24

Suspect Blames Series of Defilement Cases on Witchcraft

14 Nov 2018, 16:13 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Ivan Ssewankambo being led out of court Dear Jeanne

Ivan Ssewankambo being led out of court Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The suspect, Ivan Ssewankambo, a resident of Mpererwe Kikuubo zone in Kawempe Division said this during a confession before a special court session set aside to fast track the disposal of Sexual and Gender Based Violence SGBV cases in the High Court, in Kampala.

 

Tagged with: aggravated defilement guilty plea
Mentioned: new hope primary school ivan ssewankambo kampala high court criminal division jane francis abodo

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.