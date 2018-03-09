Suspect Commits Suicide in Rubanda Police Cells

In short
The deceased is identified as Gerald Wednesday, 19, a resident of Nyarurambi cell. He was arrested on Wednesday, alongside another suspect Godfrey Owobugabe, with whom he allegedly breaking into a shop in Nfasha trading Center Muko Sub County, where he was suspected to stealing four million Shillings,
