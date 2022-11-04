Kato Joseph
Suspect Confesses to Killing Girlfriend over Promiscuity Fears

4 Nov 2022, 08:27 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Photo Courtesy of killed Jackline Nakabembe

The 24-year-old girl identified as Jackline Nakabembe was killed and dumped in a trench in Naguru, close to a month ago. Her family reported a case of a missing person at Ntinda Police Station upon learning that she had not reported to her workplace at Wefunile Permit Company Limited after several days.

 

