Emmy Daniel Ojara
22:07

Suspect Dies During Detention in Apaa Army Detach

31 May 2020, 22:03 Comments 170 Views Adjumani, Uganda Human rights Security Northern Breaking news

In short
Reports from Pabbo Sub County Chairperson indicates that Onen was apprehended at the wee hours of Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m from Apaa Junction bordering Amuru and Adjumani districts and detained at Apaa Army Detach for defying the curfew time.

The deceased is a resident of Dwari village in Pabbo Town Council Amuru district.

 

