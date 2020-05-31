In short
Reports from Pabbo Sub County Chairperson indicates that Onen was apprehended at the wee hours of Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m from Apaa Junction bordering Amuru and Adjumani districts and detained at Apaa Army Detach for defying the curfew time.
The deceased is a resident of Dwari village in Pabbo Town Council Amuru district.
Suspect Dies During Detention in Apaa Army Detach
