Suspect in Kidnap, Murder of Makindye Girl Released

In short
Kirabo had been reported missing on January 8, moments after she was sent to purchase spices from a nearby shop. Kirabo’s father, Hakim Sibukyu, said the minor was kidnapped by unknown thugs before reaching the shop which was about 20 metres from her grandmother’s home.
Suspect in Kidnap, Murder of Makindye Girl Released21 Feb 2020, 07:24 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
