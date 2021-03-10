Suspected African Swine Fever Kills Over 30 Pigs in Gulu

In short
Geoffrey Okot, a piggery farmer at Pagik Parish says that the disease was first detected in late February but has since escalated and killed over 30 pigs in his neighbourhood including his within four days.
Suspected African Swine Fever Kills Over 30 Pigs in Gulu10 Mar 2021, 17:16 Comments 138 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Health Northern Breaking news
