Police Shoot Suspected Bag Snatcher Dead, Arrest Two Top story

29 Jan 2019, 19:53 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango

In short
According to information obtained by URN, the suspects who were driving a premio vehicle registration number UAW 694L snatched a handbag from 60-year-old Namusoke Najemba around Kitende in Kajansi Division.

 

Tagged with: motor vehicle investigation incident
Mentioned: patrick onyango kajansi police station kabalagala police station john mbuyateyezibwe frank kalule muhammad uaw 694l namusoke najemba

