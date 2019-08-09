Suspected BodaBoda Murderers Remanded

In short
The prosecution alleges that the group, and others still at large, with malice aforethought, killed Damiano Ssekana, a Boda-boda rider, a crime committed in Kizungu zone Makindye on April 29, 2019. It is alleged that on the same day, the group robbed Damiano's motorcycle registration number UEW 256-G.
Suspected BodaBoda Murderers Remanded9 Aug 2019, 16:49 Comments 134 Views Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Derrick Mulindwa Mugisha johnbosco Police Young Mulo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.