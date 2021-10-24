Suspected Bomb Kills One in Komamboga, Seven injured

In short
Noah Mukasa Sserumaga, one of the area leaders told Uganda Radio Network –URN that the explosion was heard minutes to 9:00pm at Digida eating point. Moments later, the area was engulfed in smoke and sounds of people crying for help.
Suspected Bomb Kills One in Komamboga, Seven injured24 Oct 2021, 00:09 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: Komamboga
