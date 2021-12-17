Suspected Car Battery Thief Lynched by Mob in Gulu

In short
According to Omara, the mob caught the suspect and beat him up leaving him unconscious and was rescued by the police for emergency medical attention at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. However, Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong says that the suspect succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
Suspected Car Battery Thief Lynched by Mob in Gulu17 Dec 2021, 08:58 Comments 56 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates
