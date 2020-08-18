Suspected Car Robber Arrested in Kampala

In short
Onyango said police found the Fuso in Ssempijja’s garage. The suspect had already set prices for the Fuso Cabin at 1.5 million Shillings, the engine at 1.5 million Shillings, springs at 1 million Shillings and tyres at 3 million Shillings.
Suspected Car Robber Arrested in Kampala18 Aug 2020, 05:41 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Julius Ssempijja. Kabulengwa. Busia. Fuso.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.