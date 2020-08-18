Kato Joseph
05:50

Suspected Car Robber Arrested in Kampala

18 Aug 2020, 05:41 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Vehicle number plates recovered at suspect Julius Ssempijja's home

Vehicle number plates recovered at suspect Julius Ssempijja's home

In short
Onyango said police found the Fuso in Ssempijja’s garage. The suspect had already set prices for the Fuso Cabin at 1.5 million Shillings, the engine at 1.5 million Shillings, springs at 1 million Shillings and tyres at 3 million Shillings.

 

Tagged with: Julius Ssempijja. Kabulengwa. Busia. Fuso.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.