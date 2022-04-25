Godfrey Eyoku
Suspected Cattle Rustler Shot Dead, Prison Gun Recovered

25 Apr 2022 Moroto, Uganda Security Crime Report
Micheal Longole, The Mt.Moroto region police spokesperson

Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto region police spokesperson, says that the incident happened around 9:00 pm on Sunday after the joint security team comprising the police and UPDF officers on night patrol within Acholi inn found the warrior trying to sneak into a bar with an SMG rifle and five rounds of ammunition.

 

