Suspected Cattle Rustler Shot Dead, Prison Gun Recovered

In short
Michael Longole, the Mt. Moroto region police spokesperson, says that the incident happened around 9:00 pm on Sunday after the joint security team comprising the police and UPDF officers on night patrol within Acholi inn found the warrior trying to sneak into a bar with an SMG rifle and five rounds of ammunition.
Suspected Cattle Rustler Shot Dead, Prison Gun Recovered25 Apr 2022, 17:00 Comments 131 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Joint Security Operations
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.