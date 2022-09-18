Suspected Cattle Rustlers Injure Soldier, Woman in Napak

In short
Major Moses Amuya, the acting UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, says that the injured soldier was among the troops that responded to the cattle raid in Omokorio. He explains that while retreating after suffering defeat by the army, the rustlers shot a woman along the way. She is also admitted to Matany hospital.
Suspected Cattle Rustlers Injure Soldier, Woman in Napak18 Sep 2022, 09:19 Comments 105 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
