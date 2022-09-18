steven Ariong
09:26

Suspected Cattle Rustlers Injure Soldier, Woman in Napak

18 Sep 2022, 09:19 Comments 105 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates

In short
Major Moses Amuya, the acting UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, says that the injured soldier was among the troops that responded to the cattle raid in Omokorio. He explains that while retreating after suffering defeat by the army, the rustlers shot a woman along the way. She is also admitted to Matany hospital.

 

