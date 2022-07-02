In short
Major Ninsiima Rwemijuma the Spokesperson of UPDF Team One, Central Region recruitment exercise explains that during the screening, intelligence officers detected Godfrey Muwanguzi a resident of Kaweweta trading center in Nakaseke who is wanted by Police in the area over cattle thefts.
Suspected Cattle Thief Arrested At Army Recruitment Exercise in Luwero
Godfrey Muwanguzi being escorted by Policemen after arrest at Army recruitment exercise in Luwero town
