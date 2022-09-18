Henry Lematia
12:23

Suspected Chickenpox Outbreak Reported in Arua City

18 Sep 2022, 12:08 Comments 181 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Local government Northern Breaking news
fluid-filled blisters on the skin of an infected person with Chickenpox

fluid-filled blisters on the skin of an infected person with Chickenpox

In short
Elias Mahmud, the in-charge of Risk Communication and Laboratory Services in Arua City told URN that they have so far received two alerts through the Community based surveillance system.

 

Tagged with: Arua City Suspected outbreak of chickenpox

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.