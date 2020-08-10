Suspected Cholera Kills 8 People in Kotido

In short
Another 46 people have been treated and discharged with similar symptoms, according to health authorities in the district. 11 of these are still receiving treatment at Kanawat and Kotido Health Centre IV where the district authorities have established treatment centres. However, the health ministry had not confirmed an outbreak of Cholera in the district.
Suspected Cholera Kills 8 People in Kotido10 Aug 2020, 21:01 Comments 56 Views Kotido, Uganda Health Updates
