Okello Emmanuel
14:19

Suspected Congolese Militiamen Shoot Three Ugandan Fishermen Top story

12 Jul 2021, 14:09 Comments 182 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Another fisherman who was shot and injured by the suspected DRC militiamen on the lake Albert waters.

Another fisherman who was shot and injured by the suspected DRC militiamen on the lake Albert waters.

In short
Reginal Ngamita, the Buhuka Parish LC 2 Chairperson told Uganda Radio Network in an Interview that the suspected militiamen raided the lake between 4 am and 5 am on Monday morning.

 

Tagged with: DRC Militiamen Lake Albert gunfire

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.