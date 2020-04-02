In short
Idiba disclosed to URN on Wednesday evening that Okello`s samples turned out to be negative. Brigadier Bonny Bamwiseki, the chairperson of the Acholi Regional Coronavirus Taskforce says that security teams are still hunting for Okello.
Suspected Covid-19 Patient Who Escaped from Quarantine Tests Negative
2 Apr 2020
