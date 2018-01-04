Suspected Crimean-Congo Fever Patient Isolated at Kiwoko Hospital

Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke district where a nine year old boy is isolated with CCHF Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

A nine-year-old boy has been isolated at Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke over suspected Crimean-Congo haemorraghic fever CCHF. The boy from Kasiiso trading centre in Luweero district was admitted at Kiwoko Hospital on December 22 after a referral from Bamugoledde Health Center III with signs related to the highly contagious CCHF.