Suspected Crimean-Congo Fever Patient Isolated at Kiwoko Hospital

A nine-year-old boy has been isolated at Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke over suspected Crimean-Congo haemorraghic fever CCHF. The boy from Kasiiso trading centre in Luweero district was admitted at Kiwoko Hospital on December 22 after a referral from Bamugoledde Health Center III with signs related to the highly contagious CCHF.
Suspected Crimean-Congo Fever Patient Isolated at Kiwoko Hospital4 Jan 2018, 18:00 Comments 453 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Report
Kiwoko Hospital in Nakaseke district where a nine year old boy is isolated with CCHF
