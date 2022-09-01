Suspected Ebola Cases from Kasese, Bundibugyo Turn Out Negative

In short
Charles Oluka, the world health organisation field coordinator says they have done follow-ups with the respective communities where the 'suspects' come from up to the family level and so far no report of symptoms has been recorded.
Suspected Ebola Cases from Kasese, Bundibugyo Turn Out Negative1 Sep 2022, 12:14 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
Tagged with: Ebola outbreak in DRC ebola suspects
Mentioned: The World Health Organization (WHO).
