Suspected Ebola Cases from Kasese, Bundibugyo Turn Out Negative

1 Sep 2022, 12:14 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates

Charles Oluka, the world health organisation field coordinator says they have done follow-ups with the respective communities where the 'suspects' come from up to the family level and so far no report of symptoms has been recorded.

 

